Google Focuses on Generative AI for Assistant

Google is reportedly planning to enhance its Assistant with features powered by generative AI. An email obtained by Axios reveals that Google has already begun exploring a “supercharged” Assistant driven by large language models (LLMs) like those used in ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbot. The company says it has condensed the team working on Assistant, resulting in a reduction of a small number of roles, though the exact number of affected employees is unknown. Google has not provided further details on the specific features that will be introduced to Assistant. One possibility is that Assistant may be able to answer questions based on information gathered from the web, utilizing the same technology as its AI chatbot, Bard. Google spokesperson Jennifer Rodstrom states that the company is excited to explore how LLMs can enhance and improve Assistant. However, it remains uncertain when this technology will be integrated into Google’s smart home products, and privacy concerns may deter some users from fully embracing these advancements.

