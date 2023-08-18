CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Google Pixel Buds App Includes Reminder to Clean Earbuds

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 18, 2023
The latest version of the Google Pixel Buds app, version 1.0.555017123, includes a new notification that prompts users to regularly clean and maintain their earbuds. This update is currently rolling out via the Google Play Store. Keeping the earbuds clean is important for maintaining audio quality and ensuring proper charging by preventing anything from causing issues with the charging pins or speakers. The notification appears after the Pixel Buds app tracks 120 hours of wear-time, rather than detecting physical build-up on the earbuds. Tapping on the notification opens Google’s existing guide on how to correctly clean the Pixel Buds Pro buds and charging case. The guide recommends a simple wipe down with a clean cloth. This advice can be applied to earbuds from other manufacturers as well if users are experiencing audio or charging issues. Regularly cleaning earbuds is essential to prevent the accumulation of dirt and debris that can affect their performance. By reminding users to clean their earbuds, Google aims to help maintain their audio quality and prolong their lifespan.

