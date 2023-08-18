Google Pixel Buds App to Remind Users to Clean Earbuds

It has been just over a year since Google released the Pixel Buds Pro, and during that time, it is important for users to remember to clean them regularly. However, for those who may have forgotten, Google is introducing a new feature to remind users to clean their Pixel Buds.

In the latest version of the Pixel Buds app (version 1.0.555017123), Google has included a notification that suggests cleaning the earbuds periodically. The notification is expected to appear for users after updating the app.

One of the reasons why cleaning the Pixel Buds is crucial is to maintain audio quality and ensure the charging pins have proper contact so that the buds can charge effectively. The company emphasizes that cleaning the earbuds will improve audio quality, charging, and access to updates.

Users will also find a similar notice within the Pixel Buds app or in the Settings app if they are using a Pixel phone. Tapping on the notice will lead to Google’s existing guide on how to clean the earbuds and the charging case effectively.

According to our findings, Google does not use any special techniques to determine when the Pixel Buds need cleaning. Instead, the app keeps track of the duration for which the earbuds have been worn and suggests cleaning every 120 hours. For those who wear their Pixel Buds regularly, this would amount to approximately three weeks of use.

However, users do not need to wait for the reminder from Google to clean their Pixel Buds. It is highly recommended to clean them regularly for better hygiene and performance.

Overall, regular cleaning of the Pixel Buds is essential to maintain the best audio quality and ensure smooth charging. Users can now rely on the Pixel Buds app to remind them to clean the earbuds, making it convenient to keep them in optimal condition.