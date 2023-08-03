Google to Notify Users about Contact Information in Search Results

Google has announced a new feature that will notify users when their contact information appears in search results. This feature, called Results About You, aims to help users keep track of their online presence and easily request the removal of their contact information if necessary.

Results About You is part of a range of safety-oriented features introduced by Google. Alongside this feature, the tech giant also unveiled a new policy on removing revenge porn and a SafeSearch setting that automatically blurs explicit images.

The Results About You dashboard will be accessible through the Google app or by visiting a specific URL. Once in the dashboard, users can see if their contact information is appearing in search results and receive notifications when new results containing their information appear. Users can then use the tool to request the removal of those pages from search results.

This new feature is particularly helpful for individuals who have experienced doxing, where their personal information is publicly disclosed online without consent. By easily flagging and removing their contact information from search results, users can mitigate the potential harm caused by such exposure.

While this feature does not guarantee the complete removal of offending web pages, it provides users with a means to significantly hinder the discovery of their personal information by others.

Overall, Results About You is a valuable addition to Google’s efforts in safeguarding user privacy and providing users with more control over their online presence.