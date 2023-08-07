Google Introduces New Tool to Keep Your Personal Information Safe

The internet can be a scary place, especially when it comes to protecting your personal information. However, Google is here to help with a new tool that can keep a lid on your sensitive contact information. This tool builds upon an existing feature but simplifies the process, making it easier for users to keep an eye on any suspicious activity.

Last year, Google released the “Results about you” dashboard, which allowed users to access all the data associated with their Google account. This included the ability to track and remove personal search links. However, users had to manually search for themselves and then report the results to request a removal.

With the new dashboard, this step is eliminated. If you have a personal Google account, Google already has your contact information. All you need to do is confirm or add it, and then Google will continuously search the web for any appearances of your contact information. The dashboard will display these results, allowing you to preview the page. If you believe any results are using your personal information without authorization, you can request a removal directly from the preview.

The updated dashboard also offers a notification option, so you will receive an alert whenever Google detects your information on a website. This is similar to how Google One subscribers receive notifications when their personal data appears on the dark web. The dashboard will track all removal requests, but Google cannot guarantee they will all be granted.

It’s important to note that Google does not have control over websites hosting personal data, as it does not technically run the internet. However, removing the result from Google’s search results will make it harder to find the information. While not perfect, this tool is a step towards protecting your privacy.

The updated “Results about you” dashboard will be rolled out in the coming days, and you can access it through your account privacy settings or by bookmarking the URL.