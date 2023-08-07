CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Google to Notify Users of Contact Information in Search Results

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 7, 2023
Google has announced that it will soon notify its users when their contact information appears in search results. This new feature aims to make it easier for users to flag and request the removal of unwanted content.

The “Results About You” dashboard, accessible in Google’s app or through a specific link, will send notifications every time new search results include the user’s contact information. By clicking on their profile picture in the app or visiting the designated link, users can access the dashboard and request the removal of pages from search results.

The introduction of this tool is part of Google’s effort to enhance user safety. In addition to the “Results About You” feature, the tech giant has also launched tools to combat revenge porn and blur explicit images.

By notifying users of the presence of their contact information in search results, Google aims to empower individuals to take control of their online presence. This feature will provide a convenient way for users to identify and report any unwanted content related to their personal contact details.

As of now, further details regarding the workings and availability of this notification system have not been disclosed by Google. However, this development is expected to be welcomed by users who value their privacy and want to actively manage the information available about them online.

Overall, Google’s initiative to notify users about their contact information in search results is a significant step towards empowering individuals to protect their online privacy and take control of their digital presence.

