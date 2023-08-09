Google Proposes Opt-Out for Publishers to Protect Content from AI Training

Google is proposing an opt-out mechanism for publishers to protect their content from being used to train artificial intelligence (AI) models. The tech giant’s Bard chatbot, which was launched in Australia in May, has been using large language models like LaMDA and PaLM 2 to generate responses. However, Google has faced criticism over copyright issues in AI training, prompting this new proposal.

The Australian government recently proposed banning “high-risk” AI applications, including deepfakes and disinformation. In response, Google suggested that publishers should have the power to decide whether their content can be used for AI training. This opt-out approach would require publishers to educate themselves about the process and implement it on their own websites.

The details of how the opt-out function would work have not been explicitly mentioned by Google. The company called for new standards and protocols to regulate web publishers’ participation in the internet. It referenced the robots.txt protocol, a 30-year-old community-developed standard that allows website owners to indicate which parts of their site web crawlers can access.

However, the robots.txt standard relies on voluntary compliance and does not undo any data that has already been scraped without consent. Google has already been scraping data from various sources, including public forums, Wikipedia, and other websites, to train its AI models. The company’s updated privacy policy even explicitly states that it can use anything posted online to develop its AI tools.

This proposal for an opt-out mechanism is not limited to Australia and could have global implications. Google has been working on AI tools to attract large news organizations, while also advocating against industry regulation. Similar concerns over copyright abuse have been raised against OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

Overall, Google’s proposal aims to address the copyright issues associated with AI training and give publishers more control over how their content is used. However, the specific implementation details and wider impact of this opt-out mechanism are yet to be determined.