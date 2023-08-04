Google Rolls Out New Dashboard to Alert Users of Personal Information Online

Google has announced the launch of a new dashboard that will notify users when their personal information appears online or when a new search result appears. This dashboard is an improvement on the company’s “Results about you” tool, which was released last year to help users manage their personal information and remove results containing sensitive data.

To remove personal information from Google’s search results, users can click on the three vertical dots next to the result and select “Remove result.” This feature allows users to remove not only personal contact details like email addresses, home addresses, and phone numbers, but also incorrect contact information and instances of copyright infringement. A detailed removal request form can be filled out to request the removal of these results.

Google users can monitor the status of their removal requests through the Google app, browser, or the “Results about you” page. The dashboard displays whether the request is in progress, approved, denied, or undone.

Additionally, users can initiate removal requests for personal identifiable information such as Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, medical records, and confidential login credentials. Users can also ask Google to remove personal, explicit images and request the removal of these images if they are being published without approval on other websites. However, this policy does not apply to content that the user is already commercializing.

Earlier this year, Google introduced the SafeSearch setting, which blurs explicit imagery in search results by default for users under 18. This setting will be rolled out globally this month and can be disabled unless it is locked by a guardian or school network administrator.

Overall, Google’s new dashboard and removal request features aim to enhance user control over their personal information and provide a safer online experience.