Google Introduces Policy to Remove Explicit Photos from Search Results

Google has announced a new policy that allows users to request the removal of personal and sexually explicit photos from its search results. The move is part of three updates aimed at giving users greater control over content related to themselves on the search engine. However, the removal policy does not apply if the user is actively commercializing the explicit images. Previously, Google permitted the removal of explicit images shared without consent.

In addition to the removal policy, Google has introduced a new dashboard that tracks when a person’s personal contact information appears in search results. This tool will enable users to monitor and request the removal of their information from Google search results. The dashboard will alert users when new results containing their contact information are found. Initially available in the United States in English, Google plans to expand access to the dashboard in more locations and languages.

Google has also implemented an automatic blurring feature for explicit images on its search results globally. The SafeSearch blurring aims to protect families from inadvertently encountering adult, graphic, or violent content. The feature aligns with Google’s principle of not shocking or surprising users with unexpected content.

Over the past years, Google has expanded the range of information that users can request to be removed from search results. Users can already ask for links to their personal information, such as credit card numbers and government-issued IDs, to be taken down. However, Google may reject removal requests if they do not meet policy requirements, such as if the information is professional rather than personal or if it was posted on a government or educational webpage. It is important to note that Google only removes information from search results and not from the original source.