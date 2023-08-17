Google Enhances Search Engine with Generative AI Features

Google has announced a series of enhancements to its search engine, incorporating advanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) features. The company aims to improve online information discovery and comprehension with the updated search function.

The recent update builds upon Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE) that was introduced in beta in 2023. SGE provides users with AI-driven contextual overviews and suggestions to enhance search results.

Generative AI focuses on creating unique content by drawing from existing sources. Tools like ChatGPT can generate text-based outputs, such as poems and summaries, based on past knowledge.

The newly-introduced SGE feature is currently in initial testing. When activated, users can tap a button while browsing a webpage to access an AI-generated summary of the page’s core topics. Each point in the summary is hyperlinked to the relevant section, making navigation within lengthy or complex articles more efficient.

Google’s AI engine analyzes webpage content to identify central themes. This process helps users enhance their comprehension and understanding of information. Microsoft’s Bing Chat has already introduced similar summarization functions, but Google claims its advantage lies in its expertise in understanding web content and semantics.

In addition to the summarization feature, Google’s SGE also includes enhancements for the comprehension of technical subjects. AI-generated coding summaries will showcase highlighted syntax, making it easier to understand. Hovering over unfamiliar terms in AI-generated responses will reveal definitions and relevant diagrams.

While generative AI improves search functions and enables users to discover new perspectives and insights more easily, there are concerns among some experts that excessive reliance on AI could hinder individual analytical abilities.

It’s worth noting that Google updated its privacy policy on July 1, allowing the company to utilize publicly available data for AI training purposes.