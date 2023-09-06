The New Modern Look of Android Logo and Branding

Google has unveiled a fresh redesign of the Android logo and associated branding just before the release of Android 14. This updated design comes several years after the last modification in 2019, with the primary aim of better connecting Android with Google.

The Android text logo now features an uppercase first letter, adding weight and a sleek appearance when aligned with the Google logo. Previously, the Android text logo utilized lowercase letters. Additionally, the Android logo with the iconic robot face has been given a three-dimensional aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from the Material You design language, the new logo harmonizes with Google’s color palette and can adapt to various colors, akin to Material You.

In an official blog post, Google expressed, “Each time we overhaul our branding, we evaluate not only changing needs, but also future goals. We know people today want more choice and autonomy and we want our brand to be reflective of Android: something that gives people the freedom to create on their terms. As an open platform, it’s important that both our technology and brand are an invitation for people to create, connect, and do more with Google on Android devices.”

The beloved Android robot, also known as the bugdroid, has also been given a striking new appearance. It now boasts a three-dimensional design, providing it with more depth and character. Inspired by Material You, the full-length Android robot can adapt to various materials, textures, and even accessorize.

These revamped Android logos will start being featured this year across a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and TVs. The intention behind this rebranding is to present Android as a platform that empowers people to create, connect, and fully utilize Google services on their own terms.

Source: Google.