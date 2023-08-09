CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Google and Universal Music in Talks to License Artists’ Voices for AI-Generated Songs

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 9, 2023
Alphabet’s Google and Universal Music are reportedly in discussions to license artists’ voices and melodies for artificial intelligence-generated songs. The music industry has been grappling with the issue of “deepfake” songs, which are created using generative AI and often mimic artists’ voices without their consent.

The goal of these talks is to develop a tool that would allow fans to create tracks legitimately and ensure that the owners of the copyrights are paid for their use. Artists would also have the choice to participate in this process.

While the discussions between Google and Universal Music are still in the early stages, and there is no immediate product launch expected, Warner Music is also reported to be in talks with Google about a similar product.

The development of AI-generated songs raises concerns about copyright infringement and artist attribution. The ability to accurately mimic an artist’s voice and style poses challenges for the music industry and raises questions about the authenticity of the songs created using AI.

By licensing artists’ voices and melodies, Google and Universal Music hope to address these concerns and provide a legal framework for AI-generated music. However, it remains to be seen how this technology will be regulated and whether it will gain acceptance from artists and music industry stakeholders.

This is an evolving issue that requires careful consideration of the rights of artists and the potential impact on the music industry as a whole.

