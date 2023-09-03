CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Google Celebrates 25th Anniversary and Embraces Generative AI Economy

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 3, 2023
Google, the tech giant founded on September 4, 1998, by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Over the years, Google has become a household name and a dominant player in the technology industry. As the company reaches this milestone, it is actively working to be a part of the generative AI economy.

Generative AI refers to the ability of artificial intelligence systems to generate new content, such as images, videos, or text, that resembles human-created content. Google has been at the forefront of developing and utilizing generative AI technologies, which have applications across various fields, including art, entertainment, and research.

One example of Google’s commitment to generative AI is its work with DeepMind, an AI research lab. DeepMind’s AlphaGo program made headlines in 2016 when it defeated the world champion Go player in a series of matches. Since then, Google has continued to invest in the development of AI technologies and explore their potential in different areas.

In addition to generative AI, Google has made significant contributions to other areas of technology, such as search engines, email services (Gmail), and cloud computing (Google Cloud). Under the leadership of CEO Sundar Pichai, the company has expanded its product offerings and continued to innovate in various domains.

As Google enters its next chapter, it remains committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and being at the forefront of the generative AI economy. With its vast resources and talented workforce, Google is poised to shape the future of technology and continue to impact the way we live and interact with the digital world.

Sources:
– “Google turns 25, works hard to be part of generative AI economy” – ET Telecom

