The Evolution of Information Access: From Libraries to Google Search

Today marks an important milestone in the history of the internet: Google’s 25th birthday. With billions of search queries submitted each day, it’s difficult to remember how we ever lived without the search engine. But what was it about Google that led it to revolutionize information access? And will artificial intelligence (AI) make it obsolete or enhance it? Let’s explore the evolution of our access to information and speculate on where it might lead as advanced AI and Google Search become increasingly entwined.

In the 1950s, information in Western countries was primarily provided by local libraries, where librarians acted as “human search engines.” They answered queries over the phone and by letter, providing quick and accurate information. Libraries were not just places to borrow books; they were community hubs where people sought health information, travel tips, and marketing advice. Nonetheless, finding information took hours, days, or even weeks.

By the 1990s, libraries had expanded to include personal computers and online access to information services. Commercial search companies thrived, offering expensive subscription-based information access. Dialog, one of the prominent search systems, required trained specialists, and customers paid for results. The Financial Times’ FT PROFILE allowed access to newspaper articles but with cumbersome command-driven searches and a high cost.

Then came Google. After the launch of the World Wide Web in 1993, the number of websites grew exponentially. Libraries provided public web access, but complex search systems struggled to handle the increasing content and users. In 1998, Google emerged with its iconic search box and groundbreaking algorithm. Using an innovative approach called PageRank, Google ranked pages based on the number of links they received. It also considered anchor text linking to a page. Google’s simplicity and effectiveness quickly propelled it to dominance over competitors.

But as the web expanded, access costs remained a concern. While consumers can search Google for free, certain articles and books require payment. Libraries face challenges in purchasing material to provide free access to the public.

Looking ahead, Google has expanded far beyond search, with products like Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar. AI tools, such as Google’s Bard, have also been introduced. The next 25 years will likely see further integration of AI into Google’s services, potentially enhancing its ability to deliver relevant and personalized information.

In conclusion, Google revolutionized information access through simplicity, advanced algorithms, and its iconic search box. While challenges remain, such as access costs, the next 25 years hold promising opportunities for further advancements in AI and information retrieval.

