Google Turns 25: The Evolution of the World’s Most Popular Search Engine

Google, the world’s most popular search engine, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. What started as a research project by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, two doctoral students at Stanford University in the late 1990s, has now become an integral part of our daily lives. Google’s success can be attributed to its groundbreaking algorithm called PageRank, which ranked websites based on the number of links pointing to them.

Since its inception, Google has dominated the search engine market, currently holding a global market share of about 92 percent. Its closest competitor, Bing, only holds about 3 percent market share, with Yahoo trailing behind at just over 1 percent. Google’s name is derived from the mathematical term “googol,” representing a 1 followed by 100 zeros, reflecting the founders’ vision of organizing vast amounts of information.

In 2006, the word “google” was added to the Oxford Dictionary as a verb, signifying the act of conducting an internet search regardless of the search engine used. Google has also provided users with insights into global search trends through its platform called Google Trends. Annually, Google releases its “Year in Search,” summarizing the significant events, trending topics, and notable personalities that captured the world’s attention.

Al Jazeera compiled data from these reports and visualized the top five global search terms from 2003 to 2022. The analysis revealed six key categories in which these search terms fell: person/celebrity/politician, technology products, sports events, disasters/accidents, movies/TV shows/songs, and other.

The most frequently searched category, representing 38 percent of all appearances, comprised searches related to people, celebrities, or politicians. This category included iconic figures such as Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, Nelson Mandela, Donald Trump, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Technology products came in second with 27 appearances, with searches for Myspace, Facebook, Apple’s iPhone, Pokemon Go, and Zoom topping the list. Sports events accounted for 15 appearances, featuring FIFA World Cups, NBA moments, and prominent cricket matches.

Natural disasters and accidents were associated with eight appearances, including Hurricane Katrina, the 2005 tsunami, Ebola, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, and COVID-19. Movies, TV shows, and songs had seven results, with popular searches for Harry Potter, The Matrix, American Idol, Gangnam Style, and Black Panther.

Other notable searches included the Ice Bucket Challenge, Paris, election results, Wordle, and Ukraine. Google’s 25-year journey has not only revolutionized how we access information but has also provided a glimpse into the collective curiosities and interests of humanity.

Sources:

