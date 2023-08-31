Google Confirms Upcoming Pixel Phone Launch Event in October

Google has announced that it will be hosting a launch event for its new Pixel phones on October 5 in New York. The event, scheduled for 1am AEDT, is expected to showcase the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and potentially a new Pixel Watch.

The announcement comes shortly after Google inadvertently posted a photo of the Pixel 8 Pro on its website, revealing a new camera bar design. While details about the new sensor under the flash remain unclear, it is anticipated that both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will feature exciting new camera features.

However, rumors suggest that the Pixel 8 will have a camera setup similar to its predecessor, with a primary lens and an ultra-wide lens, missing out on the telephoto lens available in the Pro version.

In addition, reports indicate that Google is aiming to extend the software support life of its new phones to match or surpass Samsung’s standards. Currently, Pixel phones receive three years of major operating system updates and five years of security updates. Samsung offers four years of major operating system updates and five years of security updates for many of its devices.

One major question that remains unanswered is the price of the new Pixel phones. Last year, Google maintained the same starting prices as their predecessors for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. However, with rising costs across the tech industry, it is uncertain if this trend will continue.

