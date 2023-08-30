Google Announces Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 in Upcoming Hardware Event

Google has sent out press invitations for an upcoming hardware event where it is expected to unveil the Pixel 8, the latest version of its flagship Android smartphone. The event will take place in New York on October 4th. Alongside the Pixel 8, Google is also rumored to introduce a refresh of its Pixel Watch smartwatch, both featuring upgraded processors.

The Pixel 8 will be released in two editions: a standard version and a more expensive Pixel 8 Pro. The standard version is said to come with a 6.16-inch display, while the Pro version will have a larger 6.7-inch screen with slightly higher resolution. Recent leaks suggest that both devices will be powered by an enhanced version of Google’s Tensor G2 smartphone processor, which is based on Samsung’s Exynos system-on-chip (SOC) technology.

The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature a major camera upgrade, including a 50-megapixel main camera that captures 50% more light than its predecessor. The resolution of the handset’s ultrawide lens is also believed to have been significantly increased. Google will complement the hardware upgrades with new photography software, including Adaptive Torch, which adjusts the camera flash based on ambient light levels, and Staggered HDR, which reduces motion blur in photos.

Another device expected to be unveiled at the event is the Pixel Watch 2. Reports suggest that the smartwatch will come equipped with sensors that can measure stress levels and skin temperature. The sensors will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Plus chip, which offers faster performance and longer battery life compared to its predecessor. The Pixel Watch 2 is set to compete with other smartwatches in the market, such as the Fitbit Sense 2.

In conclusion, Google’s upcoming hardware event promises exciting updates to its flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8, as well as the introduction of the new Pixel Watch 2. With enhanced processors, improved cameras, and new sensors, these devices are sure to capture the attention of tech enthusiasts and consumers alike.

Definitions:

– System-on-Chip (SOC): A single integrated circuit that contains various components such as a central processing unit (CPU) and a graphics processing unit (GPU) in a single package.

– Nanometer Process: Refers to the size of transistors and other components on a chip. The smaller the number, the more transistors can be packed onto the chip, resulting in higher performance and energy efficiency.

Sources:

– [Engadget](URL)

– [The Verge](URL)