Google to Expand Voice Memos Feature to Wear OS

Google is planning to expand the voice memos feature of its Messages app to the Wear OS platform. This means users will soon be able to record, share, and receive voice notes directly from their smartwatches running on Wear OS.

Currently, users are unable to play voice notes on their watches, and instead, they are prompted to view the files on their phones. However, it is unclear whether the upcoming feature will allow users to listen to received notes directly on their watches.

According to a report, the rollout of the voice memos feature for Wear OS is expected to happen next week. Google has not yet showcased the user interface for the feature, but it is anticipated that the app will be updated with a redesigned conversation interface and a dedicated button for voice notes.

Wear OS 4, the latest version of Google’s smartwatch operating system, is set to bring several improvements. With Google Maps, users can now access information about nearby coffee shops, grocery stores, and more. The update also includes new versions of Google Calendar and Gmail apps. Additionally, Wear OS 4 integrates the Home app for controlling smart devices and receiving notifications. The operating system now supports backup and restore functionality, and a new Watch Face format is coming to offer better watch faces with improved battery life.

