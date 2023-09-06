Google to Allow Real-Money Games on Play Store in India

Google has announced plans to allow all types of real-money games on the Play Store in India, once they are approved by self-regulatory bodies under the new regulatory framework. This move is expected to benefit skill-based gaming companies that have been affected by the recent 28% GST regime imposed by the government on the real-money gaming segment.

In September 2022, Google initiated a year-long pilot program, offering users in India daily fantasy sports and rummy apps developed by companies incorporated within the country. The pilot program is scheduled to conclude on September 28, 2023. Google has updated its support page to inform that new apps will no longer be accepted into the program after its conclusion. However, existing apps that are already participating will be granted a grace period until January 15, 2024, allowing them to remain on Google Play.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) notified new gaming-related amendments to the IT Act 2021 in April. These amendments will enable multiple self-regulatory organizations (SROs) to determine whether a real-money game involving money transfers can operate in India or not.

A Google spokesperson stated, “We intend to enable distribution on Google Play for all Self Regulatory Bodies (SRB) verified online real money games that comply with our policies. We are closely tracking all developments in this regard to determine next steps and timelines.”

This decision by Google is anticipated to provide a significant boost to the skill-based gaming sector in India and enhance the availability of real-money games on the Play Store.

Sources:

– Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)

– Google Support Page