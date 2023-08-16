CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Google DeepMind Evaluating AI Tools for Personal Life Coaching

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 16, 2023
Google DeepMind Evaluating AI Tools for Personal Life Coaching

Google DeepMind, the AI research lab acquired by Google, is currently evaluating tools that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to perform various personal and professional tasks. The project aims to develop generative AI technology that can provide life advice, ideas, planning instructions, and tutoring tips, among other capabilities. The merger of DeepMind and Google’s Brain team has allowed for the testing of ambitious tools that could potentially turn generative AI into a personal life coach.

This initiative reflects Google’s determination to establish itself as a leader in the AI field, as it competes with companies such as Microsoft and OpenAI. Google has made efforts to keep up with OpenAI’s ChatGPT since its release in November, introducing Bard and integrating AI technology into its search engine and Gmail.

Google’s AI safety experts previously expressed concerns about the potential dangers of people becoming too emotionally attached to chatbots. However, the company now seems more willing to trust AI systems with sensitive tasks, indicating a shift in its caution towards generative AI technology.

The evaluation of these tools involves teaming up with Scale AI, a contractor working with Google DeepMind. Over 100 experts with doctorates in various fields, as well as other workers assessing the tool’s responses, have been involved in the testing process. The workers are examining the assistant’s ability to answer intimate questions and provide guidance on challenges in people’s lives.

In addition to personal life coaching, Google DeepMind is also exploring the use of generative AI in journalism, workplace tasks, and knowledge workers in different industries. The company is evaluating tools that can generate news articles, rewrite text, recognize patterns, and extract data from text.

Google DeepMind’s evaluation of these AI tools is ongoing, and it remains to be seen whether or not they will be implemented.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Former Employee Exposes Working Culture at Linus Media Group

Aug 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Wordle: Tips and Tricks to Solve Today’s Puzzle

Aug 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3: Insights on Upcoming Patches

Aug 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

The Impact of Social Media on Argentina’s E-commerce Landscape

Aug 16, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Google DeepMind Evaluating AI Tools for Personal Life Coaching

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Satellite

Optical Satellite Communication Market Expected to Reach USD 1,134 Million by 2028

Aug 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

The Rise of AI Narrators in Audiobooks: An Uncanny Trend

Aug 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments