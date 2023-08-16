Google DeepMind Evaluating AI Tools for Personal Life Coaching

Google DeepMind, the AI research lab acquired by Google, is currently evaluating tools that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to perform various personal and professional tasks. The project aims to develop generative AI technology that can provide life advice, ideas, planning instructions, and tutoring tips, among other capabilities. The merger of DeepMind and Google’s Brain team has allowed for the testing of ambitious tools that could potentially turn generative AI into a personal life coach.

This initiative reflects Google’s determination to establish itself as a leader in the AI field, as it competes with companies such as Microsoft and OpenAI. Google has made efforts to keep up with OpenAI’s ChatGPT since its release in November, introducing Bard and integrating AI technology into its search engine and Gmail.

Google’s AI safety experts previously expressed concerns about the potential dangers of people becoming too emotionally attached to chatbots. However, the company now seems more willing to trust AI systems with sensitive tasks, indicating a shift in its caution towards generative AI technology.

The evaluation of these tools involves teaming up with Scale AI, a contractor working with Google DeepMind. Over 100 experts with doctorates in various fields, as well as other workers assessing the tool’s responses, have been involved in the testing process. The workers are examining the assistant’s ability to answer intimate questions and provide guidance on challenges in people’s lives.

In addition to personal life coaching, Google DeepMind is also exploring the use of generative AI in journalism, workplace tasks, and knowledge workers in different industries. The company is evaluating tools that can generate news articles, rewrite text, recognize patterns, and extract data from text.

Google DeepMind’s evaluation of these AI tools is ongoing, and it remains to be seen whether or not they will be implemented.