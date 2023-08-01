Google Tests Showing Links in Snapshot Answers

Google is currently testing a new feature that shows links directly within the text of snapshot answers generated by its Search Generative Experience. Previously, these links were only displayed in the cards at the top right section of the AI-generated answer.

Screenshots shared by Shalom Goodman on Twitter reveal that the links are now visible alongside each section of the answer, indicating the sources from which Google obtains the information.

This new development addresses a common complaint about the Search Generative Experience, as users were unable to click on the text of the AI-generated answer to access the source of the information. By including links within the generative answers, Google aims to enhance the usefulness of this feature. It is encouraging to see that Google is testing this functionality and hopefully, it will be rolled out more widely in the future.

As search engine users increasingly rely on AI-generated answers, having access to the sources of information becomes crucial for ensuring accuracy and enabling further investigation. This update will potentially improve the overall user experience and provide greater transparency in sourcing.

Google’s Search Generative Experience continues to evolve, and with these added links, users will have the opportunity to verify the information displayed and delve deeper into relevant sources. This new feature will likely benefit individuals conducting research, seeking reliable information, and fact-checking.

It remains to be seen when Google will officially roll out this feature, but based on the positive response it has received so far, it is likely to be a welcomed addition to the Search Generative Experience.