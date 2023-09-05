Google Teases Apple for Adopting USB-C in New Pixel 8 Advertisement

Google has released a new teaser video titled “#BestPhonesForever: Spa Day” for its upcoming flagship handset, the Pixel 8. In the video, Google takes a playful dig at Apple for finally adopting the standard USB-C connector in the iPhone 15 range. The video features the iPhone character expressing its struggle to keep up with Android phones and mentions features like unblurring old photos, answering unknown calls with AI, and live translating messages that it cannot do. The iPhone character hints at Apple’s future adoption of USB-C, mentioning it cryptically as something that will be coming soon. The video concludes by advising Pixel fans to rest up for October 4th, which is when Google will be hosting an event to introduce the new hardware.

While Google’s video makes light-hearted fun of Apple’s switch to USB-C, a new report from Bloomberg suggests that for Apple, this change is no laughing matter. The report states that Apple is now “embracing a USB-C charger it didn’t want.” This switch may have been influenced by the European Union’s ruling mandating a standardized charger by 2024. Apple is already using USB-C for its iPads and MacBooks, making the move to USB-C for iPhones a more logical choice. The upside for consumers is the increased synergy between Apple devices, as they will soon be chargeable using a single cable.

