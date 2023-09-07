CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Google Testing Playable Online Games on YouTube

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Google Testing Playable Online Games on YouTube

Google is reportedly testing a new feature called Playables on YouTube that will allow users to play online games directly from the platform. The feature is currently being tested on the YouTube website, as well as on iOS and Android apps.
According to Google, Playables are games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices. Users who are part of the experiment will see a section called “Playables” on the YouTube homepage, alongside other content. However, no information has been provided on the specific games that will be available during the initial testing phase, which will be limited to a small number of users.
The introduction of Playables on YouTube comes after Google’s unsuccessful foray into the gaming industry with the Stadia streaming service. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that the experiment would start with a single game called Stack Bounce, an arcade game where players smash horizontally stacked bricks with a ball. This suggests that Google may be targeting the casual gaming market with this new feature.
It remains to be seen whether Playables will progress beyond the testing phase, as Google has a history of abandoning projects. However, this new initiative could potentially attract more users to YouTube and provide additional entertainment options for viewers.
Definitions:
1. Playables: Games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices.
Sources:
– 9to5google
– Wall Street Journal

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Apple Opens Applications for Annual Entrepreneur Camp, Expands Outreach to Indigenous Developers

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Apple Shares Drop Amid Concerns Over China iPhone Curbs

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

AESOP Technology and SOAP Health Collaborate to Create Precision Patient Profiles

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Apple Opens Applications for Annual Entrepreneur Camp, Expands Outreach to Indigenous Developers

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Shares Drop Amid Concerns Over China iPhone Curbs

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

AESOP Technology and SOAP Health Collaborate to Create Precision Patient Profiles

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

WoW Dragonflight Season Three: New Dungeons Unveiled for Mythic+ Dungeon Pool

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments