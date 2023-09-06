Google Confirms Design Details of Pixel 8 Pro

Google has provided some official details about its upcoming Pixel 8 Pro, confirming its design and possible color options. The Pixel Phone Simulator website showcases 3D renders of the phone, which align with previous leaks.

The design of the Pixel 8 Pro features rounded edges, a rear camera setup similar to the Pixel 7 series, and a center-positioned punch-hole on the front with thin bezels. The phone will be available in Sky, Porcelain, and Licorice color options.

Interestingly, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to include a body temperature sensor located next to the camera strip on the back of the phone. Users will be able to record their body temperature by bringing the phone close to their forehead.

While more details about the Pixel 8 Pro have yet to be revealed, it is rumored to be equipped with the Tensor G3 chipset and will offer performance and camera enhancements. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will likely have a 6.17-inch and 6.7-inch display, respectively, as well as up to 512GB of storage and other upgrades.

As the launch date approaches, more information about the Pixel 8 series is expected to be released. Stay tuned for updates on this highly anticipated release.

Source: Phone Simulator website via Dylan Roussel on X