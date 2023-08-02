Google Tests Adding Links to AI-Generated Search Results

Google is now testing the inclusion of links within the AI-generated answers in its Search Generative Experience (SGE) results. This update comes after receiving negative feedback regarding the lack of links in these answers.

The links are being displayed in various formats, including classic-looking citations, button overlays, and quotation overlays. The test was first spotted by Shalom Goodman, who shared screenshots on Twitter. These screenshots show the links directly within the generative answer.

Previously, the AI-generated answers did not include any links. However, Google has now introduced the option for users to access additional information through these in-line citations. Users can now click on the links to explore the sources or references mentioned in the answers.

Various users on Twitter have shared their experiences with the new link formats. Brendan OConnell posted a screenshot showing the button arrow down interface, while Mike Futia shared a GIF demonstrating the interactive nature of the links. Glenn Gabe also shared a screenshot showcasing the feature.

This update is aimed at making the AI-generated answers in the SGE results more interactive and clickable. Google’s efforts to improve the user experience have been well received by the community.

However, some users have pointed out that there is still an issue with not linking to the specific product or company mentioned in the AI-generated answers. Lily Ray highlighted this concern, questioning why there is a need for links in SGE results when regular web page snippets do not have such links.

Overall, the addition of links to the AI-generated answers is a step towards providing users with more comprehensive and interactive search results. Google continues to refine its search algorithms to enhance the overall search experience for its users.