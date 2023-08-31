Google Adds Links to Webpages in AI-Powered Search Results

Google is now rolling out links to webpages within the Search Generative Experience (SGE) AI-powered answers. These links will allow users to easily access the relevant webpages used to form the AI-generated answers.

When viewing the AI-powered overview answers, users will see down-arrow icons next to the information. Clicking on these icons will reveal the associated webpages and provide the opportunity to learn more by visiting the sites. This feature is initially launching in the U.S. and will later expand to Japan and India.

Google had previously tested different formats for including links within AI-generated answers. After pausing the tests, the company decided to proceed with the down-arrow format with link cards. Google will continue to experiment with different formats and gather feedback to ensure the best possible user experience.

SGE is also launching as a beta in Japan and India, with users in Japan able to utilize the generative AI capabilities in their local language and users in India able to use SGE in English and Hindi. Additionally, voice search will be supported in SGE, allowing users to speak their queries instead of typing them.

Advertisements will continue to appear in the dedicated spots within the SGE AI-generated answer interfaces. Google has received positive feedback from early experiments with SGE, with searchers enjoying the follow-up questions within SGE to further explore their queries.

The addition of web links to AI-powered answers is a significant development that addresses the frustration of search marketers, publishers, and users who have desired citations and access to the sources behind the AI-generated responses. Google remains committed to driving traffic to relevant websites through its search results.

