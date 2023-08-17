Google Introduces SGE While Browsing: Summarizing Articles with AI

In May 2023, Google unveiled a range of AI-powered technologies for its products, including Search Generative Experience (SGE) in Google Search. SGE utilizes AI to provide summaries of search results, saving users valuable time. Now, Google is introducing a new feature to SGE called SGE While Browsing, which can summarize articles, allowing users to grasp the main points without reading the entire piece.

To utilize the SGE While Browsing feature, users simply need to tap on the ‘Generate’ button at the bottom of the screen. Google Search will then generate a tab displaying the key points of the article. Users can click on a key point to navigate to the relevant section. Additionally, this tab includes an ‘Explore on page’ section, wherein users can access questions answered by the article and quickly jump to the related section for more information.

Google has stated that SGE While Browsing will initially be available on the Google app for Android and iOS, with support for Chrome on desktop coming soon. It is important to note that this feature is currently in beta and users must choose to participate in the Search Labs program to access it. Furthermore, SGE While Browsing only works with freely accessible articles and does not support paywalled content requiring a subscription.

In addition to the SGE While Browsing feature, Google has implemented various improvements to SGE. Now, when users hover over specific words in the SGE results, the feature will display definitions and/or diagrams, making it easier to comprehend unfamiliar terms or concepts. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet and Google, has remarked that user feedback on SGE has been overwhelmingly positive and envisions this becoming the standard functionality of Search in the future.