Google Search Introduces Grammar Check Feature

Google Search has added a grammar check feature that offers suggestions for grammatical accuracy. When typing a phrase into the search engine, Google’s grammar check feature will highlight any grammatical errors and provide suggestions for improvement. For example, if a user types “the quick brown fox jump over the lazy dog,” Google will suggest replacing “jump” with “jumps.” While most users may not be concerned about the grammar of their search phrases, it appears that Google intends for this tool to serve a more general purpose.

Google Search’s grammar check feature joins a range of other tools already available on the platform. These include features like dice rolling and built-in timers, which position Google Search as a multifunctional chatbox interface rather than just a search tool. It seems that Google hopes this new feature will encourage users to engage more with its search engine, ultimately benefiting its business.

The grammar check feature uses AI systems to verify grammar accuracy and correct any mistakes. Google notes that the feature may not be 100 percent accurate, particularly with partial sentences. Complex sentences can pose a challenge for the grammar check feature. For instance, the sentence “my field has less blades of grass than my neighbor’s” did not generate a correction in Google Search, even though it technically confuses the words “less” and “fewer.” However, when tested in Google Docs, the built-in grammar checking tool identified the grammatical error in both sentences.

The exact release date of Google Search’s grammar check feature is unclear, but its support page has been online for at least a few weeks. There has been no official response from Google regarding the feature’s availability.