CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Google Search Introduces Grammar Check Feature

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
Google Search Introduces Grammar Check Feature

Google Search has added a grammar check feature that offers suggestions for grammatical accuracy. When typing a phrase into the search engine, Google’s grammar check feature will highlight any grammatical errors and provide suggestions for improvement. For example, if a user types “the quick brown fox jump over the lazy dog,” Google will suggest replacing “jump” with “jumps.” While most users may not be concerned about the grammar of their search phrases, it appears that Google intends for this tool to serve a more general purpose.

Google Search’s grammar check feature joins a range of other tools already available on the platform. These include features like dice rolling and built-in timers, which position Google Search as a multifunctional chatbox interface rather than just a search tool. It seems that Google hopes this new feature will encourage users to engage more with its search engine, ultimately benefiting its business.

The grammar check feature uses AI systems to verify grammar accuracy and correct any mistakes. Google notes that the feature may not be 100 percent accurate, particularly with partial sentences. Complex sentences can pose a challenge for the grammar check feature. For instance, the sentence “my field has less blades of grass than my neighbor’s” did not generate a correction in Google Search, even though it technically confuses the words “less” and “fewer.” However, when tested in Google Docs, the built-in grammar checking tool identified the grammatical error in both sentences.

The exact release date of Google Search’s grammar check feature is unclear, but its support page has been online for at least a few weeks. There has been no official response from Google regarding the feature’s availability.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Honor to Launch Thinnest Foldable, Magic V2, at IFA Berlin

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: The Best Flip-Style Folding Phone

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

The iPhone 15 Sales Launch Expected in September

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

The Potential of Artificial Intelligence in Digital Marketing and Blog Writing

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Power of AI in Air Quality Forecasting

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

If You’re New to Baldur’s Gate 3 or D&D, Here’s Some Advice

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

An International Collaboration Reveals the Role of Free Energy in Neuronal Self-Organization

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments