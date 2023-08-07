Google Adds Grammar Check Tool to Search

Google has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to check grammar directly through its search engine. The tool, currently available only in English, is designed to identify and correct grammatical errors in sentences or phrases.

To utilize this feature, users can simply enter their sentence or phrase into the search bar along with keywords such as “grammar check,” “check grammar,” or “grammar checker.” Google will then display a “Grammar Check” section as the first result.

If the sentence or phrase is grammatically correct, a green checkmark will be shown. However, if there are any issues, Google will underline the incorrect parts and suggest corrections. The tool also includes a spell check feature, which automatically corrects spelling mistakes.

Google’s grammar check tool utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) systems to analyze language. While it may not always be 100% accurate, especially with partial sentences, the feature offers a convenient way to identify and correct grammatical errors.

Users who encounter any issues with the grammar check tool can provide feedback by clicking on the “Feedback” button. This allows them to indicate whether the tool was helpful or not, suggest improvements, or report offensive content.

However, the grammar check tool will not run if the content violates Google’s search policies, such as dangerous or medical information, as well as the use of vulgar language and profanity.

This new addition joins a range of built-in tools available on Google Search, including a speed test, color picker, spinner, meditate feature, calculator, coin flip, dice roll, and metronome.

Overall, Google’s grammar check tool on Search offers users a convenient way to improve their writing and ensure grammatical accuracy in their sentences and phrases.