Google Introduces AI-Powered Grammar Check in Search Bar

Google has recently launched an AI-powered grammar check feature that can be accessed directly from the search bar. Currently available only in English, this tool is designed to assist users in identifying grammatically correct phrases or sentences, as well as offering suggestions for correction if needed.

Using this feature is simple. Users can enter a sentence or phrase into Google Search and add keywords like “grammar check,” “check grammar,” or “grammar checker” to prompt the appearance of the tool. However, sometimes these specific phrases may not be necessary, as Google may still display the grammar check option.

When a user enters a grammatically correct phrase, Google will display a green check mark, indicating its correctness. On the other hand, if assistance is required, Google will provide the appropriate correction option.

The AI-powered grammar check feature can be accessed on both desktop and mobile versions of Google. It aims to enhance users’ writing abilities and ensure grammatical accuracy in their content.

