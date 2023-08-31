Google Launches Search Generative Experience in India and Japan, Shares User Research

Google has expanded the international rollout of its Search Generative Experience (SGE) to India and Japan following its initial launch in the US in May. SGE is being introduced via Search Labs opt-in, with support for English and Hindi in India and ads appearing in both countries.

One of the key features of SGE is a chevron icon that opens a carousel of relevant web pages, which is now available in the US and will be introduced in India and Japan in the coming weeks. During testing, it was found that users found it easier and more understandable when access to these links was presented within the overview itself.

Google has also shared early user research on SGE, indicating that it has been received positively by users. The highest satisfaction scores came from younger users aged 18-24, who enjoy being able to ask follow-up questions conversationally. This insight presents potential for further research on why SGE is most popular with this age group.

Users have reported finding the suggested follow-up questions beneficial as they provide examples of how to refine their search. This has led to users asking longer and more conversational questions in full sentences, as generative AI in Search helps them quickly find what they are looking for. Additionally, people appreciate that SGE is part of Search, as it allows them to easily scroll and access a broad range of sources on the web.

Google is continuously working to refine its systems and determine when SGE is most helpful as an addition to the Search experience. The company plans to expand the availability of SGE to more countries in the future.

