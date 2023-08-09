All Group Chats in Google’s Messages App now have End-to-End Encryption Enabled by Default

Google has announced that end-to-end encryption (E2EE) is now enabled by default for all group chats with RCS enabled in its Android and Wear OS Messages app. This move aims to enhance the privacy and security of conversations within these group chats.

With E2EE enabled, only the participants in the group chat will have access to read the messages. However, it is important to note that screenshots and physically showing the phone to others can still compromise the privacy of these chats.

Google has made this feature available for both new and existing users of the Messages app. As long as the RCS setting has not been previously disabled in the app’s settings, E2EE will be enabled by default. It is advisable to ensure that everyone in the group has not opted out of RCS before sharing sensitive information.

Previously, E2EE was only available for one-on-one chats, so this update expands its availability to group conversations. However, interoperability between Android and iOS devices remains a challenge. Google has been advocating for Apple’s support of RCS, but Apple has chosen to rely on its own encrypted messaging service, iMessage. As a result, for E2EE to be fully utilized in group chats, all members must be using either Android or iOS devices. Alternatively, third-party apps like Signal can be used to achieve end-to-end encryption across different platforms.

By enabling end-to-end encryption by default in group chats, Google aims to offer users greater control and privacy in their conversations.