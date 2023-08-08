CityLife

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro to Offer Five Case Colors Each

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 8, 2023
According to recent rumors, both the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones will be available in five different case colors. This follows the trend set by the Pixel 7a. The rumored lineup of case colors includes Carbon, Haze, Jade, Peony, and Real Red for the Pixel 8, and Carbon, Jade, Porcelain, Real Red, and Sky for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Carbon is expected to be either black or gray, while Jade (green) and Real Red (coral) will be available for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Haze on the Pixel 8 is thought to be a light blue, while Peony suggests a pink color. Porcelain is anticipated to be a light shade, and Sky is likely to be blue on the Pixel 8 Pro.

This marks an expansion from Google’s previous high of four case colors with the Pixel 6 Pro. Last year, the company reduced the number of available colors to three. It remains to be seen whether the cases for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be made of soft-touch silicone, similar to the 7a, Fold, and Tablet, or if they will be made of a harder plastic material. However, the current trend in the industry is leaning toward the use of soft-touch silicone cases.

As more information becomes available about the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, we will continue to keep you updated.

