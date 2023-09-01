CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Google Introduces Limited Ads Serving Policy to Prevent Misleading Advertisements

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 1, 2023
Google has implemented a new policy called Limited Ads Serving to combat misleading advertisements on its platforms. The policy entails a “get-to-know-you period” for new advertisers, during which their ad impressions may be limited while Google familiarizes itself with their practices. The evaluation process includes assessing user feedback, compliance with advertising policies, and completion of Google’s Advertiser Identity Verification process.

According to Alejandro Borgia, the director of product management for ads safety at Google, ads related to specific searches will primarily be from advertisers with a track record of compliance and transparency. Advertisers who lack a history of good behavior may have their impressions restricted. Limited Ads Serving initially applies to new advertisers targeting certain brands in their campaigns.

Google will notify advertisers if they have been significantly impacted by the policy and offer guidance on how to become a qualified advertiser. This development follows recent controversies surrounding Google-owned YouTube, where adult ads were allegedly served on channels targeted towards children. The issue raised concerns about the potential tracking of children’s online activities by leading tech companies.

Google’s Vice President of Global Ads, Dan Taylor, dismissed the allegations as “deeply flawed” in a blog post. In a separate incident, a report from Adalytics accused Google of violating its promised standards by placing video ads on third-party websites, a claim that the company refuted.

The introduction of the Limited Ads Serving policy demonstrates Google’s commitment to promoting transparency and advertising integrity on its platforms. By implementing stricter guidelines for new advertisers, Google aims to reduce the prevalence of misleading ads and protect its users’ online experience.

