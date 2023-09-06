Google Workspace Introduces File Locking Feature for Enhanced Security

Google Workspace has announced a new feature that allows users to lock Google Drive files, ensuring that no one is able to make edits, comments, or suggestions, regardless of their level of access. This feature, which is being rolled out to Google Workspace customers, puts the file in read-only mode until it is unlocked.

The ability to restrict file access in Google was already possible through the Google Drive API or file approvals. However, the new file locking feature simplifies the process by allowing users to lock a file at any time with a simple right-click. By going to File information and selecting “Lock,” users can ensure that their files remain secure and unmodifiable.

This feature is a small addition to the Google Workspace suite, which has recently seen significant updates to keep up with competitors like Microsoft. For example, Google introduced Duet AI, an artificial intelligence assistant for its office work suite, and native eSignature support. By continuously enhancing its productivity products, Google aims to meet the evolving needs of its users and offer a seamless user experience.

The introduction of file locking is a simple yet impactful feature that will provide users with greater control and security over their files. It eliminates the need for complex processes and ensures that users can protect their files with ease. Google Workspace customers can expect to see the file locking feature in the coming weeks, as the rollout has already begun.

Overall, this new feature reflects Google’s commitment to continuously improving its products and keeping up with the demands of its users. With file locking, users can have peace of mind knowing that their files are protected and can only be accessed in the intended manner.

