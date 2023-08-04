Google Introduces Updates to Privacy Features with Improved Notifications

Google has recently implemented updates to three of its privacy features, including a major enhancement to “Results about you” that now includes notifications.

In September, Google launched Results about you to simplify the process of removing personally identifiable information (PII) such as phone numbers, addresses, and emails from Search. With the latest update, a list-based dashboard has been introduced which notifies users if web results with their contact information are appearing. Users can then request the removal of each result individually.

Additionally, Google has fulfilled its promise by rolling out notifications that alert users when new results containing their contact information are discovered in Search. This feature prompts users to take appropriate action to protect their privacy.

To access these features, users can open the Google app on Android or iOS, tap on their profile avatar in the top-right corner, and navigate to “Results about you” in the menu. Alternatively, the capability can be accessed at goo.gle/resultsaboutyou. Please note that initially, this capability is available in US English, with plans for expansion to other locations and languages.

Furthermore, Google has implemented a new SafeSearch blurring setting globally. This setting automatically blurs explicit or graphic violent content in search results if SafeSearch is not already enabled. This serves as the default behavior and works as an extra layer of protection for users.

On the image front, Google now allows users to request the removal of any personal explicit images from Search that they no longer wish to be visible. This feature builds upon the existing ability to remove non-consensual explicit imagery. The submission forms for such requests have also been simplified.

Lastly, search results now include a shortcut to parental controls for related queries. By searching for “google parental controls” or “google family link,” users can easily access the appropriate settings.

With these updates, Google continues to prioritize user privacy and offers improved tools for managing personal information and online safety.