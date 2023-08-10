Android 14 Beta 5 Released for Pixel Phones, Tablet, and Fold

As the official release of Android 14 approaches, Beta 5 is now available for testing. This is the final scheduled update in the Android 14 beta program before the non-beta users receive the official Android 14 version.

Beta 5 addresses several issues, including fixing problems with TalkBack audio after unlocking a device using a PIN. It also resolves the Wi-Fi scanning battery drain issue and fixes glitches in pictures with extra shadow blocks. Additionally, it ensures that the fingerprint sensor icon appears as expected and enables voice over Wi-Fi by default.

For Pixel Fold devices, Beta 5 addresses an issue where the device loses antenna ranging session information and cannot recover it. It also resolves problems such as an extraneous white bar appearing in certain apps and a background color issue with the UI used to add shortcuts to the home screen.

The update also fixes launcher issues that were causing frequent crashes and other quality problems. On Pixel tablets, it resolves a problem where user interaction during the transition from screen saver to low-light clock caused a SysUI crash. Other issues include fixes for the launcher not rendering fully after setup, an incorrect mobile connection type displayed by the system, and problems with wallpaper previews being blank.

Beta 5 also resolves various camera issues that were causing crashes and reductions in quality. It addresses power consumption during video playback and fixes rendering issues with the Weather clock. Furthermore, it fixes notification-related issues such as group notifications not being expandable and the lock screen not properly displaying the clock.

Users can report any problems they encounter via the Android Beta Feedback on Pixel devices or through the Android Beta community on Reddit.

Android 14 Beta 5 (UPB5.230623.003) with the August 2023 security patch is available for a range of Pixel devices, including smartphones like Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and tablets like Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold. The update can be installed via the Android Beta Program or through flashing or sideloading methods. If assistance is needed, a comprehensive installation guide for Android 14 is available.

