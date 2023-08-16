Google’s DeepMind Developing AI Tools for Life Advice and Tutoring

Google’s AI unit, DeepMind, is utilizing generative AI to develop a range of tools for life advice, planning, and tutoring. The company is reportedly working on at least 21 different tools in this domain. DeepMind has become the leading force behind Google’s AI efforts.

To test the effectiveness of these tools, Google has partnered with Scale AI, a startup focused on training and validating AI software. Over 100 individuals with Ph.D.s have been involved in the project. The testing process includes examining whether the tools can offer relationship advice and help users with intimate questions.

One example of a prompt used to test these tools focused on handling an interpersonal conflict. The prompt revolved around informing a close friend about not being able to attend their wedding due to financial constraints. DeepMind’s tools are not intended for therapeutic use, and Google’s publicly available Bard chatbot only provides mental health support resources when asked for therapeutic advice.

The development of AI tools for medical or therapeutic purposes has faced controversy. In June, the National Eating Disorder Association suspended its Tessa chatbot after it provided harmful advice regarding eating disorders. The introduction of AI tools in any context, including for advice or augmentation, requires careful consideration.

Google emphasized the importance of partnering with various organizations to evaluate its research and products, ensuring the development of safe and helpful technology. These evaluations are ongoing, and any isolated samples of evaluation data are not indicative of Google’s overall product roadmap.

