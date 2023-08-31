Google’s New Ad Pokes Fun at Apple, Hints at Potential iPhone 15 Feature

Google has released a playful new advertisement targeting Apple, showcasing the competitive spirit between the two tech giants. The ad features both Google’s Pixel smartphones and Apple’s iPhones engaging in a spa-like conversation about their upcoming product launches.

In the ad, Pixel references the iconic “Sliding to Unlock” feature that initially made iPhones famous, playfully teasing Apple. However, Pixel doesn’t stop there and proceeds to promote its own standout features, including AI-powered call handling, live message translations, and photo enhancement capabilities.

The most intriguing moment in the exchange occurs when Apple cryptically hints at a significant change in its upcoming iPhone 15 series. Apple suggests that USB-C charging might be coming soon to their devices, a widely popular charging port used by many Android smartphones. Pixel, with a witty response, inquires about Apple finally adopting USB-C charging.

While this playful banter is a marketing tactic, it has fueled speculation about the potential introduction of a USB Type-C port in the iPhone 15 series. Rumors have been circulating about Apple’s transition from its proprietary Lightning connector to the more universal USB Type-C standard. However, no official confirmation or teaser has been provided by Apple regarding this matter.

The ad not only showcases the competitive atmosphere in the tech industry but also demonstrates how companies use humor and rivalry to engage their audience. As consumers eagerly await the launch of both the iPhone 15 and the Pixel 8 series, this banter adds an element of intrigue and anticipation to the upcoming tech events.

It remains to be seen whether Apple’s upcoming iPhone will indeed make the transition to USB Type-C, as hinted in this playful exchange with Google’s Pixel. Tech enthusiasts worldwide will undoubtedly be watching closely for any official announcements from Apple regarding this potential feature.

