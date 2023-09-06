New Android Features for Improved Productivity and Accessibility

Google has announced several new features for Android devices, providing users with enhanced productivity and ease of use. These features include an AI-powered widget, an app for visually impaired users, a photo import feature, support for conference calling apps on Android Auto, and improved integration with fitness and sleep tracking apps.

The AI-powered widget, known as Assistant At a Glance, is available on Google Pixel 3 and newer devices running Android 12 or higher. It delivers useful information directly to the home screen, such as weather forecasts, travel updates, and reminders for upcoming events. Users can customize the types of information they want to see on the widget, including earthquake alerts, package deliveries, ridesharing updates, and fitness results.

For visually impaired users, the Lookout – Assisted Vision app aims to make image browsing more accessible. The app uses AI to describe images in detail, allowing users to understand the content of photos in their library, group chats, or social media. The app also features a Q&A function, which allows users to ask follow-up questions for a better understanding of the image. Lookout currently supports 34 different languages for image descriptions.

Another new feature is the photo import for Google Wallet passes. Users can add passes with barcodes or QR codes to Google Wallet by simply taking a picture of them. This feature allows for easy storage and retrieval of cards for convenient use.

Android Auto users will now have access to conference calling apps like Zoom and Webex. This integration enables users to start and join conference calls, check meeting schedules, mute the microphone, and end calls, all from the convenience of Android Auto.

Lastly, Android users can now receive details on their Fitbit or Google Fit activity and sleep data when they wake up in the morning. By adding sleep time and duration to their Good Morning routine and saying “Hey Google, good morning,” users will receive a summary of their sleep activity.

These new features provide Android users with increased functionality, accessibility, and convenience, making their devices more powerful tools for everyday tasks and activities.

