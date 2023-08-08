New Android Update for Supported Pixels Released

Today, Google has released the latest Android updates for supported Pixel devices. However, contrary to expectations, the updates are still based on Android 13. This is surprising considering that previous Android 14 betas were released early in each month, including July. It is uncertain whether the final version of Android 14 will be launched later this month or will be delayed until September.

The update, identified as TQ3A.230805.001, is being rolled out globally for all devices except the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, which have their own specific versions. In Japan, the Pixel Fold receives version TQ3A.230805.001.A4. In the US, the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a models on T-Mobile, its MVNOs, and Google Fi will receive version TQ3A.230805.001.A1. For Verizon and its MVNOs, the version is TQ3A.230805.001.A2 for all models.

The update includes security patches, bug fixes, and various improvements. Google has addressed several issues, such as fixing the problem with Bluetooth keyboards not connecting for the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Additionally, Live Wallpapers display correctly in different orientations and the launcher search input now registers properly. The update also resolves an issue that caused the lock screen to become unresponsive for the Pixel Fold.

Furthermore, the Pixel Tablet no longer experiences flickering or glitches in Hub mode. However, it is important to note that the rollouts of these updates can take time to reach all supported devices. While some devices may receive the updates within days, it often takes weeks for the updates to be fully distributed.

Stay tuned for further updates regarding the release of Android 14 and its features.