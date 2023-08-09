Google and Universal Music in Talks to License Artists’ Melodies for AI-Generated Songs

Google and Universal Music are reportedly in discussions to license artists’ melodies and voices for songs produced by artificial intelligence (AI). This partnership aims to address the rise of “deepfake” songs created by generative AI, which can convincingly imitate the voices, lyrics, or sound of established artists without their consent. The use of famous voices on unauthorized songs, such as Frank Sinatra on a hip-hop track and Johnny Cash on a pop single, has raised concerns within the music industry.

The discussions between Google and Universal Music are still in the early stages, and there is no imminent product launch. However, the goal is to develop a tool that allows fans to legitimately create these AI-generated tracks and ensure that the owners of the copyrights are compensated. Artists would have the choice to opt in to this initiative.

Warner Music, another major music label, has also been engaged in discussions with Google about a similar product. Executives in the music industry compare the rise of AI-generated songs to the early days of YouTube, when users began incorporating popular songs into their videos. After years of copyright battles, YouTube established a system that now pays the music industry around $2 billion annually for user-generated videos.

While some big stars have expressed anxiety about their work being diluted by fake versions of their songs and voices, others have embraced the technology. Electronic artist Grimes, for example, has offered to let people use her voice in AI-generated songs and split the royalties.

For Google, creating a music product in collaboration with Universal Music could help the company compete with rivals like Microsoft, which has invested heavily in AI. Microsoft has integrated the leading AI model GPT-4 into its products, while Google has introduced its own AI products, including the chatbot Bard.

Universal Music has previously urged streaming platforms to prevent AI services from scraping their songs without permission or payment. The company has asked Spotify and Apple to cut off access to its music catalog for developers using it to train AI technology.

Neither Google nor Universal Music has commented on these discussions, along with Warner Music.