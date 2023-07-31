The Pixel Watch 2: Rumored Features and Exclusive Watch Faces

The highly anticipated Pixel Watch 2 is rumored to be released later this year with significant improvements in performance and wellness features. According to a reliable Google leaker, Kamila Wojciechowska, the company has planned a collection of exclusive watch faces for the new smartwatch.

These watch faces, obtained from an anonymous source within Google, are expected to be available in four styles: Accessible, Arc, Bold Digital, and Analog Bold. The Accessible style focuses on simplicity and readability, featuring a minimalist digital clock with a single circular complication slot.

On the other hand, Arc is a highly customizable watch face designed for users who desire more utility and personalization from their watch. It allows up to four complications, additional information, and a toggleable second hand.

Bold Digital and Analog Bold present the same curvy, overlapping numbers in a digital or analog face, respectively. The former can accommodate up to three complications, while the latter offers more space around the ring for additional complications.

Each watch face will come in various colors, and the Pixel Watch 2 will feature Wear OS 4’s dynamic theming, where colors from the chosen theme extend to other parts of the user interface.

However, the downside is that these exclusive watch faces may remain limited to the second-generation Pixel Watch. It is unclear why these faces won’t be available on the original Pixel Watch, but two potential reasons come to mind.

Firstly, the new faces could potentially drain the battery of the first-generation Pixel Watch due to complex animations or excessive complications. Given the original watch’s struggles with battery life, Google might decide to avoid further impacting it by limiting these faces to the newer model.

Secondly, exclusivity may be a selling point for the Pixel Watch 2. By offering faces that are unavailable on the original watch, Google may entice more users to upgrade. However, this approach may disappoint early adopters who expected ongoing support.

Fortunately, the release of the Pixel Watch 2 is just around the corner, expected to coincide with the launch of the Pixel 8 this fall. Given that previous non A-class Pixel events have been held in October, we can anticipate the unveiling in just a few months.