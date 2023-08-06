CityLife

Google Pixel Tablet: Stand Out with Unique Features and Deals

Aug 6, 2023
Tablets are a common sight these days, with various brands offering their own versions. Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and more have all joined the fray. But if you want to differentiate yourself from the crowd, you need something unique. Enter Google’s Pixel Tablet.

The standout feature of the Pixel Tablet is its speaker dock. This dock not only charges the device but also provides room-filling sound, almost like having a smart speaker add-on. Additionally, when the tablet is docked, it enters Hub Mode, transforming into a smart display. This mode supports digital photo frames, smart home controls, and hands-free Google functionality.

The Pixel Tablet is normally priced at $499, but thanks to a Best Buy deal, you can get it for $439, saving $60. This deal is part of Best Buy’s 48-hour sale, so act quickly if you want to take advantage of it.

In our Google Pixel Tablet review, it received mixed remarks. While it has some caveats, including notable milestones for Google, it offers a reliable fingerprint sensor, comfortable usage, and an excellent speaker dock. The tablet marks Google’s first foray into tablets in almost five years and the first Android tablet in eight years. Additionally, it can be transformed into a smart home display with the speaker dock.

With 128GB of internal storage, the Pixel Tablet provides ample space for contacts, music, photos, and more. It is powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor, adapted for larger devices like tablets.

Thanks to its connection with the speaker dock, the Pixel Tablet also functions as a hands-free smart display. It supports video calling using Google Meet, providing a more personal experience. Furthermore, you can seamlessly stream your favorite shows and movies via Google TV. The Pixel Tablet also integrates well with other Pixel devices.

Considering its feature set and the inclusion of the speaker dock, the $439 price during Best Buy’s sale is an excellent deal, especially compared to some of Samsung’s pricier tablets. However, act fast as this deal won’t last long.

