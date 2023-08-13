Google Expands Pixel Lineup with Pixel Fold

Google is entering the foldable smartphone market for the first time with its new device, the Pixel Fold. While it shares similarities with other devices in the Pixel lineup, such as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel Fold stands out with its unique form factor, resembling the Oppo Find N2 rather than the traditional foldable design seen from brands like Samsung, Huawei, and Honor.

The Pixel Fold measures about the same thickness as the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Honor Magic Vs when unfolded, at 6.05 millimeters. When folded, it becomes 12.1 or 13.6 millimeters thick. The device weighs a hefty 283 grams. Despite its weight, the Pixel Fold offers solid and high-quality craftsmanship. The gaps are flush and fit perfectly, but it does produce audible creaking and cracking sounds when under torsional stress. It also has an IPX8 certification for water resistance.

Featuring a stainless steel hinge, the Pixel Fold’s display remains stable, although its seam is quite noticeable. The device comes in two colors: Obsidian and Porcelain. It is equipped with a fast USB 3.2 port (Gen. 2) but does not support image output. It also lacks an audio jack and the option for memory expansion with a microSD card. However, Google provides two storage options: 256GB and 512GB.

The Pixel Fold runs on Android 13 and will receive security updates for at least five years and three major upgrades. It comes with optimized apps and system features for large displays, allowing users to scroll through menus while viewing content simultaneously. The device also supports running two apps side by side and easily moving content between them through drag and drop.

In terms of connectivity, the Pixel Fold supports all modern mobile phone standards, including mmWave for 5G. It also supports IEEE 802.11 standards for Wi-Fi 6E and operates in the frequency bands of 2.4, 5.0, and 6.0 GHz. The device has excellent signal strength and transmission speeds.

The Pixel Fold includes a nano-SIM slot and can use an eSIM, enabling dual-SIM operation. Voice quality is excellent and background noise is filtered out effectively. The device is equipped with two front cameras, one integrated into the front display and the other in the foldable panel’s frame. Both cameras deliver good results for selfies and videos.

The main rear camera sensor has a resolution of 48 MPix and produces balanced colors and sharpness in daylight. In low light conditions, the camera quickly switches to night mode to brighten up subjects, but it may sacrifice some details.

With its entry into the foldable smartphone market, Google aims to cater to consumers looking for innovative and versatile devices. The Pixel Fold offers unique features, solid craftsmanship, and optimized software for a smooth user experience.