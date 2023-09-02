Google Pixel Buds Pro to Receive New Colors Alongside Pixel 8 Series Launch

According to a recent tweet by Tipster Paras Guglani, Google will be introducing two new color options for its Pixel Buds Pro. The new colors, called Porcelain and Sky Blue, will be launched alongside the upcoming Pixel 8 series on October 4. These additions will join the existing color options of Coral, Lemongrass, Fog, and Charcoal.

The Pixel Buds Pro are Google’s flagship TWS earbuds, released in May 2022. They feature 11mm custom-designed dynamic drivers, offering a wide range of audio features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, and volume EQ. The earbuds also come equipped with a triple-microphone setup, a voice accelerometer, and wind-locking mesh covers for enhanced voice-related functions.

Connectivity-wise, the Pixel Buds Pro utilize Bluetooth 5.0. They boast an impressive battery life of 11 hours on the earbuds themselves, with an additional 31 hours when combined with the charging case (without ANC). Even with ANC enabled, the earbuds can provide up to 20 hours of playback with the charging case. Furthermore, the earbuds support both wired fast charging and Qi wireless charging.

Weighing in at 6.2 grams each, the Pixel Buds Pro are lightweight and comfortable to wear. The charging case weighs 62 grams and features an IPX2 rating. The earbuds themselves are rated IPX4 for water and sweat resistance, making them suitable for various activities and environments.

With the addition of the Porcelain and Sky Blue options, Google aims to provide users with a wider range of color choices to match their personal style. The new colors are expected to bring a fresh and vibrant look to the Pixel Buds Pro lineup.

Sources:

– Tipster Paras Guglani’s tweet

– Google’s official specifications and features of the Pixel Buds Pro