Google Pixel 8 Series: Leaked Pricing, Storage Configurations, and Features

A recent leak has provided some new details about Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 series, which is expected to be unveiled at the company’s Made by Google event on October 4. The leaks include pricing information, storage configurations, and color options for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

According to the leak, the Pixel 8 will be priced at EUR 874.25 for the 128GB storage variant and EUR 949.30 for the 256GB variant. The smartphone will be available in hazel, mint, obsidian, and rose color options. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to cost EUR 1,235.72 for the 128GB model, EUR 1,309.95 for the 256GB model, and EUR 1,461.24 for the 512GB model. The Pixel 8 Pro will come in bay, mint, obsidian, and porcelain shades.

Contrary to previous rumors, the Pixel 8 series is now expected to have physical SIM card slots alongside the eSIM functionality. The Pixel 8 Pro is also rumored to feature Night Sight video, which would enhance video quality in low-light conditions. This feature will be supported by the powerful Tensor G3 SoC and its AI capabilities.

In addition to these leaks, it has been previously reported that both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will run on Android 14 and will have 120Hz refresh rate displays. They will be powered by the Tensor G3 chip, which is an upgrade from the previous generation. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to have a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support, while the Pixel 8 will have a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support.

In conclusion, the leaks surrounding the Google Pixel 8 series provide us with some insight into the pricing, storage options, and features of the upcoming smartphones. With a few weeks left until the official unveiling, it will be interesting to see if these leakd hold true.

