Google Announces Launch Date for Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8 Series

Google has officially announced the launch date for its highly anticipated Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8 series. The company has sent out invites confirming that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be unveiled on October 4th. In addition to the smartphones, Google is also expected to introduce the Pixel Watch 2 at the same event. This announcement comes shortly after Google accidentally revealed the design and color options for the Pixel 8 Pro on its Google Store website.

The upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are rumored to be powered by the Tensor G3 SoC and will feature the Titan security chip. The Pixel 8 is said to have a 6.2-inch display, while the Pixel 8 Pro may boast a larger 6.71-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Leaked renders suggest that the Pixel 8 will sport a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The device is expected to have dimensions of 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm and will be equipped with a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired and 12W wireless charging support.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to feature a triple-camera setup. The camera module is expected to include a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization, a 64MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera. The front-facing camera is said to be an 11MP sensor. The device may come with a 4950mAh battery that supports 27W wired fast charging. Additionally, a previously leaked video revealed the presence of a temperature sensor on the back of the handset.

In addition to the smartphones, Google is expected to launch the Pixel Watch 2. The smartwatch is rumored to have a circular dial with two physical buttons on the side, similar to its predecessor. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon W5 chipset, come with 2GB of RAM, and feature a resolution of 383×384 pixels. The Pixel Watch 2 is also expected to offer four new watch faces: Accessible, Arc, Analog Bold, and Bold Digital.

Sources:

– [Twitter – Marques Brownlee](https://twitter.com/MKBHD/status/1432499089470575625)

– No additional sources provided.