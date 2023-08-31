Google Pixel 8 Series to Launch on October 4, Shortly After iPhone 15 Unveiling

Google has officially announced that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be launched on October 4. The event will take place in New York at 10am local time. This announcement comes shortly after Apple confirmed that the iPhone 15 lineup will be unveiled on September 12.

The Pixel 8 series is expected to include a vanilla Pixel 8 and a higher-end Pixel 8 Pro. According to leaks, the Pixel 8 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G3 chipset and a Titan chip. The Pixel 8 Pro will have three rear cameras, including a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens. It will also have an 11MP front camera and offer 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, the Pixel 8 series is expected to come with larger batteries and faster charging speeds compared to the previous Pixel 7 lineup.

The video advertisement posted by Google on social media shows a Pixel device with a cucumber attached to its body, suggesting that the Pixel helps its user stay cool. This playful marketing campaign adds to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming Pixel 8 series.

Sources:

– Google @madebygoogle

– Tipster Yogesh Brar

– Ming Chi-Kuo, Analyst