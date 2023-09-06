Leaked 360-Degree Simulator Offers Detailed Look at Google Pixel 8 Pro

A new leak has sent the tech world into a frenzy as a 360-degree simulator of the highly-anticipated Google Pixel 8 Pro has surfaced online. This unofficial simulator gives users a comprehensive view of the upcoming flagship smartphone from all angles and showcases it in three stunning colors: Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky (Blue).

Up until now, Google has remained tight-lipped about the Pixel 8 Pro’s features and design. However, this leak provides an exciting glimpse into what users can expect. The Google Pixel 8 Pro 360-degree simulator not only displays the phone’s exterior but also highlights the positions of various sensors and ports, offering a detailed look at the device’s functionality.

One interesting discovery from the simulator is the presence of a temperature sensor located next to the rear camera. Although the purpose of this sensor has not been officially confirmed by Google, it raises intrigue and speculation among enthusiasts.

To access the virtual rendering of the Google Pixel 8 Pro, users can utilize a workaround. While Google has not officially released a link to the simulator, resourceful users can view it by adding the name of the new phone to the URL of other Pixel emulators offered by Google. This clever workaround showcases the excitement surrounding Google’s upcoming flagship release.

As we eagerly await Google’s official announcement of the Pixel 8 Pro, this unexpected simulator leak has given us a tantalizing taste of what’s to come. With its stunning colors and intriguing new features, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is shaping up to be a device that tech enthusiasts won’t want to miss. Stay tuned for more updates as we inch closer to the official launch date.

Source: Google Pixel 8 Pro 360-Degree Simulator (no URL provided)